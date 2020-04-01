Gunnar Pedersen, 86, of Newell died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment took place in Newell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

Gunnar was born on May 18, 1933 on a farm north of Newell to Jens and Lillie (Nelsen) Pedersen. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith on July 23, 1933 and confirmed on March 30, 1947 at Nain Lutheran Church. He graduated from Newell High School in 1951. On Dec. 27, 1952, Gunnar was united in marriage to Joanne Janssen at Nain Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born: Carol, Diane and Dale. Gunnar worked at Farmers Cooperative Creamery in Newell for eight years, before they moved to a farm one mile south of Newell where the family lived for 43 years. Gunnar was a farmer dedicated to his family and to the land.

He was a 4-H leader, served on the Buena Vista County extension council and was a faithful member of Nain Lutheran Church where he served on many committees and was council president. He will be most remembered for the 30 years that he served as head funeral usher. Families were grateful for his service. With his lifelong connection to Nain, he knew extended family members and was always open to their conversation and memories. His other interests were the Cubs, basketball, crossword puzzles and dancing with Joanne in his younger days. He loved attending events of his children and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed visits of his great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Carol and Steve Williams, Storm Lake; Diane and Keith Marshall, lndianola; and Dale and Dorie Pedersen, Newell; grandchildren: Brenda and Kyle Klein, Carroll; Brian and Tatum Williams, Le Mars; Christi Williams, Brookings, S.D.; Greg and Robyn Marshall, Norwalk; Andy and Meridith Marshall, Denver, Colo.; Leslie and Steven Godlewski, Overland Park, Kan.; Kelli Erie and Peter Ganahl, Ankeny; and Kane Pedersen, Storm Lake; great-grandchildren: Alexandria and Aiden Klein, Brady and Addison Williams, Ethan and Evan Marshall, Archer Marshall, Taevah and Canden Ganahl.

He is also survived by his brother Glen Pedersen and wife Janet of Peoria, Ariz.; and sister Gladys Eddie and husband Russell of Storm Lake.

Preceeding Gunnar in death were his wife Joanne; parents Jens and Lillie Pedersen; and parents-in-law John and Esther Janssen.