FISHING REPORT

Black Hawk Lake: Courtesy docks are in at all boat ramps. Anglers are catching panfish in Town Bay using crawlers and minnows. Yellow perch is fair. Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Some sorting is needed. Bluegill is fair. Anglers are catching bluegill in Town Bay. Black crappie is fair. Largemouth bass is fair.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.