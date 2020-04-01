Elmer Bals

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Elmer "Bud" Bals, 93, of Fonda died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Holstein Good Samaritan Society.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

