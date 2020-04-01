City offers $5,000 grants to businesses

Hair salons, tattoo parlors and most retail was ordered closed pursuant to the governor’s order on Thursday.

The order covers elective non-essential medical and dental procedures, orders health care facilities and nursing homes to enact advanced health care screenings and extends school closures and abridged restaurant operations another week.

The damage to Storm Lake’s retail community has sustained is enormous since Gov. Kim Reynolds issued her first round of proclamations last week, says Mayor Mike Porsch. Hence, the Storm Lake City Council on Tuesday morning passed a $100,000 package for businesses to apply for $5,000 grants. Applications may found at www.stormlake.org.

The fund was dedicated out of the city’s franchise fee collections.