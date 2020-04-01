Big changes coming

We can choose to manage them, or we can rival the Great Depression

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

If we can crawl over that hump, then what?

And how do we get over it?

An unseen virus floating beneath our noses has locked down the US economy, put millions of people out of work and wondering on hope when the dread will clear, and overwhelmed hospitals and morgues. It is bound to reorder the economy and politics with market shocks quicker and as severe as 1929.

The Great Depression sired the New Deal and the basic social compact, under relentless and effective assault the past half-century. This trauma is likely to birth a lasting change as well — if we can survive the current chaos.

Hope is not a strategy and lockdown is not a lasting answer to survive a viral winter that could last for 18 months or more, says Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and a world-renowned epidemiologist. He has warned of precisely this sort of pandemic since 2005, watching all the while as the public health system was eviscerated and his warnings went unheeded.

Ventilators? Who needs ventilators when you’re busy with knee and hip replacements? We farmed out our drug and protective medical equipment production to China. Now 153 generic drugs will be in shortage, Osterholm predicts, laid over an existing public health disaster. Half of rural hospitals were losing money before COVID-19.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm,” the epidemiologist told me.

This storm does not clear like a Minneapolis blizzard. It comes in waves, and will keep coming. At some point, you have to emerge. But Osterholm doesn’t see a coherent strategy to guide us through the pain. Fifty governors are left to scrap over surgical gowns like dogs on a steak. The President told them they were on their own.

The governors did the best they could, starting by closing schools and cancelling all public gatherings. But if you continue to keep schools closed, 20% of the health care staff won’t be able to work because of child care, Osterholm notes. Schools have not been proven to be transmission breeding grounds, he says. You might have to let younger, less vulnerable people work to keep the economy greased. Somebody has to drive the truck to deliver the ventilator, if it arrives, and change the oil in the police car and slaughter hogs and sell face masks.

Vulnerable people will need to stay isolated over time.

We urgently need massive efforts to protect health care workers, which are underway if late. New York City remains short by two-thirds on ventilators.

President Trump blithely declared that we should be in church by Easter Sunday. His medical advisors told him to cool off until at least April 30.

“This nation can’t stay locked down for 18 months,” Osterholm says. “We need a plan. We need to be able to find that middle ground, find that wisdom.”

Get the 50 best minds in a room, six feet apart, and draft a national strategy, he says.

The pandemic lays bare the deficiencies in the health care system, about research and preparedness funding, and people’s ability to access care.

“It sort of exposed our soft underbelly,” Osterholm says. Our system needs a regirding with more routine funding for research and preparedness. Research into avian and swine flus, which most commonly jump to humans, was frozen for years by budget sequestration. International pandemic planning in the Center for Disease Control was abandoned in 2018.

Congress snapped out of its malaise, pumping at least $100 billion into local health systems, with more surely on the way. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to craft paid sick leave, family leave, and enhanced unemployment benefits into the relief packages — limited and temporary but not necessarily fleeting, depending on the November elections.

We will have no choice but to continue with massive federal interventions as millions of Americans have been thrown out of work. Soon they may wonder whatever happened to Barry Goldwater’s and Ronald Reagan’s libertarian visions that reached their zenith in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump. A generation of politicians has been bent on starving the beast. Now, people expect relief, and Pelosi prevailed after calling McConnell’s bluff and insisting on worker protections and public health funding. Mark it as a pivot in our politics.

“After this, Americans are going to want to be more secure,” says John Delaney, the smartest presidential candidate nobody heard from. Before serving three terms as a congressman from Maryland, Delaney made a fortune by understanding markets and financing small health care companies.

Delaney sees a political opening for universal health care co-existing with private health insurance. He says he is speaking with the Joe Biden campaign about it. We need to restore our pension system, as people don’t even want to look at what their 401(k)s are worth these days. We need a retooled unemployment system that is more flexible and keeps worker incomes whole — something like Germany’s, which covers workers’ short hours when companies have to scale back. Starts have been made in that direction.

“We’ve got to get back to what our model was. We used to take care of workers. We funded science. We had a stronger public health system,” Delaney says. “We are a free-market economy, and our citizens deserve a strong social contract.”

People realize the role government needs to play. They also know that the government ignored pandemic warnings and left the public health system in hypoxia. That failure will change our politics, our economy and our sense of community, and finally bury the era of diminished expectations that led us to this point.