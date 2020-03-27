We’re still working and we appreciate your support

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

I wish I was clever enough to write about something other than our Coronavirus crisis, but like just about everyone else, I’m fixated on the subject.

We at The Storm Lake Times are committed to keeping members of our community aware of what is going on locally. While we decided it was prudent to close our Times Square office to foot traffic, we are still open for business to serve our readers who can contact us by

phone: 712-732-4991,

email: times@stormlake.com

regular mail: PO Box 487, Storm Lake, IA 50588.

We are committed to keeping our loyal and talented employees on the job, but we have to do a little begging here. Now more than ever we need your continued support, through your subscriptions and your advertising. Since the Cullen Brothers don’t have some big corporation backing us up, we are tapping into our reserves and looking for loose change under the sofa cushions to keep this boat afloat. We feel an obligation to keep publishing the information that we all need literally to survive.

And we are not alone. So many local businesses have been closed, putting hundreds of good folks out of work through no fault of their own. Please support the businesses that are still open, and when our friends in the restaurants, bars, fitness centers, hair salons and other retail businesses reopen, please return to patronizing them at your earliest opportunity.

Because Art and I are in the over-60 at-risk group, we have been mostly holed up working at home while the rest of the gang is down at the office putting it all together, in print and online since most of what they do can’t be done remotely. We have enough floor space to keep everyone a safe distance from each other, and Whitney Robinson has been diligently disinfecting keyboards and light switches while keeping the circulation list up-to-date.

Since schools are closed with no athletic events to report, sports editor Jamie Knapp has been resurrecting notable historical sports stories while helping out on news coverage as well. Mary, Tom and Dolores Cullen are calling around gathering the latest news, Jon Robinson and Jen Olson are pouring it all onto pages and Jennifer Newton is handling the phone calls. Thanks to all of you! Stay healthy!

These are trying times for newspapers as well as everyone else. We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue our service to the people of Buena Vista and surrounding counties during these confusing times.