Tie your garbage bags, city says

Published Friday, March 27, 2020
The City of Storm Lake received information that residents are not tying garbage bags placed in containers for pick up. City code requires garbage to be secured when placed in the container. Enforcement through a fine may occur for violations.
Used diapers and used toilet paper are not recyclable. When such items are in the container, it will not be picked up by any hauling service.
