Thoughts on coronavirus

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

COVID-19 is not the first epidemic to hit the human race. In Medieval times the Black Death took as many as 70% of some European communities. When Europeans came to North America they brough Small Pox which was new to the natives and it virtually wiped out some tribes. Then there was the great flu epidemic of 1918. All these were much more limited in scope because travel was much more limited when they were active.

Today we can be in South Africa or Australia in less time than it would have taken my great-grandfather to go from Storm Lake to Sioux City. The rapid spread of COVID-19 is an unexpected consequence of the way the world has developed today.

Politically we are still living with national boundaries and country borders. But while we are still politically in the 19th century, the world has moved on. Economically and commercially we are a one single world community. Our cars are assembled from parts made in other nations. Many of our cell phones are made in China. Many of our pharmacuetical ingredients come from China. Some of the meat packing plants operating in the U.S. are owned by China. And some U.S. meat packers have plants in South America. U.S. auto manufactures have plants in other countries around the world.

In communication and travel we are one single world community. From almost any phone, land line or cell, you can dial a number and have a person in Germany or China answer the phone. In travel you can have breakfast in New York, lunch in Hawaii and dinner in Hong Kong. And the number of people traveling is astronomical. Just note how many planes are mothballed due to travel restrictions.

When COVID-19 showed up, we tried to control it politically using 19th century boundaries. But in a one world community, old boundaries don’t work. We needed a one world response and we didn’t get it.

Even so, COVID-19 will run its course, slow down, and merge into a continuous disease, like flu or measles, or small pox and just pop up from time to time. In the meantime we need to take the guidance of the CDC and protect ourselves to the best of our ability until world medical scientists find a way to control the spread and the effects of the disease. Our entire medical system is designed to work well in normal conditions. It cannot handle a world wide epidemic.

And we need to continue to trust that God is with us in the worst of times as well as in the best of times. May God’s guiding and healing touch be with each one of us to fill our needs day by day.

MARVIN F. MILLER

Storm Lake