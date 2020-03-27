Stitch in time saves lives

Local women make masks for health workers

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Some Storm Lakers are sewing facemasks for medical workers in the wake of the spreading coronavirus, and now, with a new pattern out from Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, masks can be made for local use if the need arises.

“We don’t have a need now, but we’re being proactive,” says Mary Drey, volunteer coordinator at BVRMC.

The “Olson” pattern, along with a video tutorial can be found on the BVRMC website and Facebook page.

The mask is made of two layers of cotton woven fabric (not knit). There is a third layer under which a filter can be placed. Hair ties are used to secure the mask around the ears.

Although the instructions say the hair ties will be added at the clinic or hospital, Mary says seamstresses may add the hair ties themselves.

The proper double-sided tape and the filter would also be added at the clinic or hospital. This type of mask can be washed and reused.

When the masks are finished, please call Mary at 712-213-8619 for pick-up.

Meanwhile area women have been at work sewing masks in response to other requests. Joanne Tucker and several other volunteers made over 100 to send to her sister and her husband who are healthcare workers in Seattle.

They used the pattern known as the “Deaconess” – essentially a rectangle of fabric pleated on both sides and secured with elastic around the ears. This mask can be worn over the top of a typical disposable mask to prevent it from having to be changed so often.

Pat Baker is sending masks to her daughter Kelley Bolte, a nurse in Balwin, Mo. Pat has been experimenting with different patterns she’s found online. The former 4-H program assistant and veteran quilter started sewing at age 12.

She put out the plea for elastic on the SOS Thrift Store Facebook page Tuesday, which has yielded a couple of donations. Most stores are out of elastic because people are making masks all over the country. She has yards of usable fabric left over from dozens of projects. “I really wanted to help out on this,” she said. “All it takes is time, and that’s something we have a lot of.”