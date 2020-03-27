CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

I was to have four committee meetings last Monday, but all were cancelled last Sunday. For that reason I decided to stay home and monitor what was going on in Des Moines. I am very glad the legislature and the governor acted as they did. The best way to stop this thing called COVID-19 is to not be in contact with an infected party and stay home as much as possible.

I can’t help but think this is a very big test for all of us on a personal and business level, and as a state and country. When we recover from this virus, and we will, we will be much stronger and better prepared than we were previously.

Here is my advice: the sky is not falling. Look out for your elderly neighbors. Use your telephone to see how they are doing. In the good old days when I was a kid, the neighbors always brought food if there was some sort of a calamity occurring. My grandmother told us that when her brother was dying from typhus in the early 1900s, they cared for him in the upstairs bedroom away from the rest of the family. Typhus is a disease that killed millions many years ago. It was associated with body lice and fleas.

Remember the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Iowa Senate responds to COVID-19

Last Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the Iowa Legislature passed a series of resolutions to pause the legislative session for 30 days while the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We passed a resolution, SCR 102, to allow us to adjourn until April 15, 2020 and pause the legislative deadlines for this year. It would also allow us to come back into session before that date, if necessary, or after that date if we cannot come back in 30 days.

We also passed Senate File 2408, which included a supplemental appropriation to the State Hygienic Lab for additional COVID-19 testing, more money for Medicaid, Hawk-I, and the Glenwood Resource Center. It also increases the governor’s transfer authority, allowing her the power to move around money between budget items as necessary. The total for this supplemental appropriation is $91.8 million. Additionally, this bill gave Governor Kim Reynolds access to the Economic Emergency Fund while session is suspended for needs related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Under this legislation, Governor Reynolds can spend up to 10% of the fund to address the impact of the virus. The Legislative Council, a committee of both representatives and senators, may approve up to a total of $196 million without the legislature having to reconvene.

Additionally, we set a level of spending to go into effect if legislators cannot make it back to the Capitol before the end of the current budget year on June 30. It sets spending levels for July and August 2020 at the current rate of funding for FY 20, with the exception of education funding, which was passed and signed into law earlier this year.

Governor Reynolds recommended schools cancel classes for four weeks. Since then, we have been getting a lot of questions from parents and teachers about what the school year would look like after the four weeks. The Legislature included in our legislation a provision to waive the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All of these changes are temporary and only to address the situation our state is facing. We have not had to face a situation like this before. It was important for us to consider the precedent our actions would set, as well as ensure the resources would be there when we need them.

Information on the COVID-19 outbreak is constantly changing and I urge you to stay updated as much as possible to keep you and your families safe. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) have put out guidance on appropriate actions to take and what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.

These include:

• Individuals 60 years of age and older with underlying health conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel to affected areas

• Consider personal social distancing measures, like avoiding large gatherings and limiting the number of attendees per gathering

• Consider working remotely or online learning when possible

• Encourage staff to telework (when possible), particularly individuals at increased risk of severe illness

• Limit non-essential work travel and gatherings

Iowa currently has several cases of this virus and community spread appears to be occurring. Community spread occurs when a person has the virus but cannot specifically say when or where they got the infection or why they have it. As part of her efforts to control the public health situation, Governor Reynolds has implemented a number of emergency actions.

To keep up to date on what is happening or to answer any questions, I encourage you to check the CDC website on COVID-19 or the IDPH website. Additionally, a hotline has been established you can call 24/7 with questions. It can be reached by dialing either 211 or 1-800-244-7431. During this period, please feel free to contact me if you have questions or concerns.

All forums have been cancelled at this time. We will go back to work on April 15 if things improve. Call me at home if you need help at 712-269-4519 or Mark.Segebart@legis.iowa.gov