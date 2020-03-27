Secretary Pate extends voting period to 40 days for mailed ballots in June primary

Secretary of State Paul Pate is extending the absentee voting period to 40 days for Iowans who choose to vote by mail in the June primary. He is also encouraging Iowans to cast ballots by mail, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This change will allow voters more time to send their ballots and provide county auditors a longer window for processing.

“The safety of voters takes precedence, and by encouraging Iowans to vote absentee, we can reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19,” Secretary Pate said. “We still plan on having polls open on June 2 for voters who prefer to cast ballots in-person, but this effort will help reduce the risk of infecting others.”

Curbside voting, as always, is an option for Iowans with disabilities and those who might have difficulty entering a polling place. This option will also be available in the June primary to voters who are in the high-risk population for the coronavirus.

The absentee voting period for mailed ballots in the June primary will begin on April 23. Iowans can request an absentee ballot from their county auditor now. For more information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

The Secretary of State has the authority to extend the absentee voting period during a disaster under the provisions of Iowa Code section 47.1.