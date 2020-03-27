Let’s be humble

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In May 2008, our daughter graduated from Iowa State University College of Design, with a degree in interior design. The economy and job market had already begun to contract, but the professors assured her and her classmates that their field was one that was usually recession-proof. She had spent a semester in Rome, and with no firm job offers at hand, she was ready to continue her job search at home, while enjoying some time with family, including a new baby nephew.

None of us could have predicted that within four months hers and our lives would be horribly changed. Her father suddenly died, and the housing market crashed. The job search was on hold. I was so grateful to have my daughter at home, encouraging her brother as he and his family navigated the sudden responsibilities of bringing in a harvest, and helping me to adjust to the realities of a world without my husband. And she was glad to not be living in a large city, with a lease and no job, unlike so many of her classmates whose new jobs in design were suddenly terminated. When she did find work, it was not with an architecture firm, but a furniture store. Other sales jobs followed, as she waited for the hiring of designers to resume. By the time things started to turn the corner, the next groups of college graduates were also applying for jobs, with the latest computer programs already mastered.

She decided to go back to school, to pick up a horticulture degree and pursue landscape design. Today, as one can imagine, landscape contractors who are not allowed to work, are not in need of designs. I heard someone say that we can’t take another 12 years to get through this recession. But for many of our young people, it must feel like they never got through the last one. I have two great-nephews graduating from college this May. They may have careers that are truly “recession- proof”, but many of their friends do not. It seems like déjà vu all over again.

I tell this, not to garner sympathy or put on a “woe is me” face. Certainly our difficulties pale compared to those of too many other families. There are things that happen which are beyond our control, and all we can do is deal with them the best we know how. But I would like to remind those people whose good luck allowed them to be born the year they were, instead of a year earlier, or a year later, that their success may have more to do with timing, than with their hard work and skill. Try to be humble.

I’d like to remind those who really have nothing to worry about, but complain the loudest, that they are lucky, blessed or graced beyond measure, and they need to quit griping! And I’d like to remind people who soak up every conspiracy theory, believe every non-scientific fiction, and justify their bigotry and bias in the most un-Christ-like ways, that they need to tone down their rhetoric and do some self-reflection. When this is all said and done, we will all need each other, more than ever. Let’s start by being kind online.

NANCY NELSON

Linn Grove