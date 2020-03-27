Iowa jobless claims hit 41,000

The number of initial Iowa unemployment claims reported by U.S. Department of Labor, filed between Sunday, March 15 and Saturday, March 21, (the first time period that reflects the increased number of claims filed related to COVID-19, including the broader group of individuals eligible for claims due to the virus) was 41,890.

