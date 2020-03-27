Homeschool by grandma

Thank you to reader Lee Bedell for sending this picture of Jody Bedell homeschooling grandson Brayden Bedell in Maple Valley, Wash. Nola Carlson of Storm Lake is Jody’s mother and Brayden’s great grandmother. “We are a couple weeks ahead of you and it is getting pretty dicey out here,” says Lee. Readers, feel free to send us your photos to dcullen@stormlake.com.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.