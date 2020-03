Community members in Newell decided to make the day brighter for residents at Newell Good Samaritan Sunday. A caravan of over 15 cars drove through the loop at the center’s entrance, waving and cheering. “They had puppies and stuffed toys and everything,” said activities director Diane Johnson.

