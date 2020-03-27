Doris Gutz, 96, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2020 in Chandler, Ariz., with her daughter at her side.

Doris was born with her twin on Feb. 28, 1923, in Storm Lake, to Frank and Alma Mittelstadt.

She grew up and lived most of her life in Storm Lake and graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1940. She married Tom Hardyman June 27, 1943 in San Diego where he was stationed as a marine drill instructor. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Richard, Dorothy and Cindy.

When Tom passed away in 1979, Doris entered the workforce; first at Wendy’s, then Grahams and finally as the manager of McCord Manor housing complex. This is where she met Herb Gutz. They married and with both retired, they enjoyed many wonderful trips and time with both families. Doris loved music and she loved to dance. She was always involved in the church choir. She enjoyed watching sports and treasured time with her family.

Her life will be celebrated with a memorial this summer in Storm Lake.

She is survived by daughters: Dorothy Mitchell (Ron) of Arizona; and Cindy Fischer (Shawn) of Kansas City; Branda Hardyman, wife of son Richard (deceased); and sister-in-law Marilyn Mittelstadt. She had six grandchildren: Blake, Jake, Peter, Jessica, William and Katie; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces and one great-great-grandson. She was the last surviving member of her family of nine children.