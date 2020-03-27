Do your part, social distance

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The coronavirus is not in Buena Vista County yet… that we are aware of. That does not mean that it is not here. It just means we are not AWARE of it yet.

A lot of my friends and acquaintances think the governor has gone overboard closing restaurants and bars. I did also until I thought about it.

Even though you have not traveled outside this little niche in Northwest Iowa does not mean one of your neighbors has not. They could potentially bring it back without knowing.

So the restaurants are closed. You will not die from not getting to eat out. (You may even learn how to cook again.) So the bars are closed. You will not die from not going to the bar. But you COULD DIE if you catch the coronavirus.

If we distance ourselves NOW we have a better chance of NOT getting the virus. This will not last forever. It will eventually come to an end. Then we can go back to patronizing our restaurants and bars and having our large get together.

And a note to the people overstocking on cleaning supplies and toilet tissue. Really?!? Are you cleaning deeper than before? Are you going to the restroom more than you normally do?

Get real!

Use some common sense people. This will not last forever. It will eventually come to an end. When it’s over go back to your restaurants and bars.

Yes I am concerned about the virus. I have three daughters and a son-in-law living in large cities. Two are working from home, one stayed home over a sinus problem out of concern for her fellow workers, and one is on the front lines. She is an EMT. How many of you have to suit up to do your job? They are doing their part. No reason the people of Buena Vista County can’t do their part without complaining.

Those of you who are still working, consider yourselves fortunate. Because of mandatory closings some people have no choice. They still have bills to pay just like you do.

Just because you are not in the high risk group does not mean you can’t get COVID-19. It also does not mean you will survive if you do get it. You could still die if your body can’t fight this virus. No one is immune.

So do your part. Do the social distancing. Help nip this virus in the bud. We will all be better off.

If you are really worried (even though it’s not here “officially”) lean on The Lord.

DORIS SCHARTON

Newell