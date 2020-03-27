Closings, ETC.

CAASA

Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault (CAASA) offices in Storm Lake are closed due to the current COVID-19 health crisis.

If you need something please don’t hesitate to call the Hope Line at 877-363-4612 and an advocate will get in touch with you.

Ready, Set, Grow

Ready, Set, Grow Learning Center in Alta has closed and will remain closed until further notice.

Goodwill

Goodwill in Storm Lake has closed until further notice.

Sugar Bowl

Sugar Bowl closed Thursday, March 26 through April 8.

Stop and pray

The Bridge of Storm Lake asks the public to join them in spirit and “Stop and Pray” everyday at noon. All are asked to pray for doctors, nurses, clinic and hospital staff, patients, caregivers and all those impacted by coronavirus.

Drive-through pantry

The Kiwanis Mobile Food Pantry hosted at the former Sears building – 701 Seneca St. – will go on as usual, but as a drive-through. There will be a drive-through at curbside on Seneca Street with cars lining up on Sixth Street and turning right on Seneca to go north. The food items will be distributed in sacks and/or boxes directly to the cars. This is a monthly food distribution.

Cherokee Symphony

The Cherokee Symphony Young Artists Concert scheduled for April 19 has been cancelled. The board regrets the need to make this decision, but does recognize the importance of considering the health and safety of musicians and audience

No case in Ida Grove, yet

In the Fake News category, there is not a case of coronavirus in Ida Grove, at least one that has been announced.

BV Museum

The BV County Historical Society has decided to close the museum and postpone all museum activities in April, because of coronavirus. These activities include the April board meeting, book sale, annual meeting and museum visits.

Not a better day

Better Day Café has closed.