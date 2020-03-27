Can this be recycled?

Glass opaque or see-through glass is recyclable. Focus on food and beverage containers again but keep that ceramic mug and plate out of the bin because it is not recyclable. Glass goes to a mill that makes insulation and beverage containers. They use optical sorting to sort the glass by color- so the bottles can be any color, as long as it is see through. The glass should be rinsed and free of any food residue.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.