Wreck on Hwy. 71

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A wreck that resulted in $5,500 in damages occurred in the 4000 mile of Highway 71 on Monday, according to the Clay County Sheriff.
At 10:53 a.m. a vehicle operated by Jimmie Barglof, 81, of Spencer, was rear-ended by a 2015 Ford Escape operated by Morgan Woodley, 33, of Laurens. Woodley was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
