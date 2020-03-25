Toilet paper caper

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020
In the “This really happened” category, someone stole a roll of toilet paper from Coffee Tree. “I saw it and Sasha saw it,” said restaurant owner Lana Fort referring to herself and her daughter.
A man came out of the bathroom and headed for the door, where another man appeared to be waiting for him, she said.
