Ridge View attends FFA districts

Conduct of meetings team earned a Silver rating, will not advance. Top, from left: Ben Pickhinke Kyler Wunschel, Grace Naberhaus, Travis Gulley, Mason Wolf, Grace Frese and Kolton Luscombe. Above: Parliamentary Procedure Team earned a Silver rating and will not advance. From left: Kael Wiese, Paige Padavich, Viv Leonard Connnor Naberhaus and Connor Pickhinke.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.