Muriel Nelson, 90, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Storm Lake, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Keelson Harbour in Spirit Lake.

A private graveside service will be held in Lakeview Gardens Cemetery in Spirit Lake. There will be a public memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.

Muriel, the daughter of F. Earl and Mabel I. (Irwin) Burgess, was born on Nov. 13, 1929 in Sioux City. She graduated from Algona High School and earned her degree in physical education from Morningside College in Sioux City. She was united in marriage to David Emery Nelson on June 10, 1951 in Storm Lake. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2012. Muriel and David were partners in the family funeral home, Hughes-Nelson Funeral Home in Storm Lake. They retired in 1989 and moved to the lakes to enjoy retirement.

She was a member of Spirit Lake United Methodist Church. In her younger days she was involved on numerous boards at Morningside College. While living in the lakes area, she was active with Pierson Lakes Art Center and Okoboji Summer Theater. Muriel enjoyed playing Bingo, socializing, listening to music and was a big supporter of Big Band music.

She is survived by her four children: Steve (Belinda) Nelson of Overland Park, Kan.; Nancy (Michael) DeMeyer of Olney, Ill.; Jon (Joyce) Nelson of Omaha, Neb.; and Jim (Sue) Nelson of Cherokee; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother Roger Burges.