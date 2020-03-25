Elaine Varnadore, 74, of Spencer died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 5, at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Military services were conducted by the American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1 and the V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159. Burial will be at a later date. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Elaine Marlene Varnadore, the daughter of Evert and Evelyn (Gungtum) Wahlstrom, was born July 26, 1945 in Mitchell, S.D. Her childhood years were spent in Mitchell, S.D., Cherokee and Newell, where she graduated high school in 1963.

Elaine enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, where she met the love of her life, Joe. She served until her Honorable Discharge. She and Joe Varnadore were united in marriage on Feb. 1, 1964 in Indianapolis, Ind. They lived in several places while in the military, but returned to Newell in 1966 and finally Spencer in 1968.

Elaine enjoyed sewing, ceramics, collecting dolls and angels. She enjoyed listening to Elvis, watching the Minnesota Vikings, soap operas, cooking, dancing, gambling, board games, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, and especially spending time with family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Joe of Spencer; three daughters: Tammy Varnadore of Greensboro, N.C.; Tri Dodge of Milford; and Molly (Jason) Campbell of Escanaba, Mich.; three grandchildren: Jake Dodge, Ben Campbell and Sean Campbell; two brothers: Evert Jr. (Donna) Wahlstrom of Loveland, Colo.; and Errol (Linda) Wahlstrom of Wilbur, Neb.; one sister, Betty (Keith) Movall of Newell; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins; and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Jesse; and brother Eugene Wahlstrom.