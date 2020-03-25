BVU ‘Dreamer’ didn’t quit dreaming of travel

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Iran Carlos eyed travel opportunities available at Buena Vista University when she was a student at Belmond-Klemme High School, narrowing her college choice. BVU touted its plethora of study abroad and experiential learning programs which piqued her interest.
“I wanted to study in Japan,” Carlos remembers.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.