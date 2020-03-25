Barth Pearson

Barth A. Pearson, 64, of Pocahontas passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge.

Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery near Newell. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is handling arrangements.

Barth Alric Pearson was born Aug. 10, 1955 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Rev. Everett and Marvel (Edinger) Pearson. His elementary and high school education was pursued in Mitchell, S.D.; Batavia, Ill.; and Newell. Barth chose to return to school later in life, earning a bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University in 2012. He was an avid reader and had a passion for American history and politics.

Barth spent many years of his life traveling the country. For him, there was always something new to see and something different to experience. He was very proud that at some point in his life he had visited all 48 of the contiguous United States.

In recent years, Barth set out to explore all that Iowa has to offer. He spent time in each of the state’s 99 counties, preferring to travel on county roads rather than major highways.

Barth considered himself to be a very lucky man. He did not want anyone to grieve his passing but to stay busy enjoying all that the world has to offer.

Barth was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Marcia and brother Craig.

He is survived by his step-father Robert Nelsen, step-sister Marie (John) Lowe and step-brother James (Marilyn) Nelsen, as well as many extended family members.

A private interment will be held for Barth next to his family members at St. John’s UCC Cemetery north of Newell. In lieu of sending flowers or donations, Barth would have preferred that you do an unsolicited and unexpected act of kindness for a stranger.