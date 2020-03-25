Alta-Aurelia schools make lunch available

Alta-Aurelia students are in the second week of receiving lunch during the coronavirus crisis. In Alta from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. students may “grab and go” at Alta Elementary. From 11:30-11:40 a.m. food bags are being handed out at Westview Trailer Park. From 11:45-11:55 a.m. at the 101 N. First St. alley bus stop and from 12-12:10 p.m. at the Third Street alley bus stop between Johnson and Buena Vista streets. Meals are being delivered to families in the country between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. In Aurelia, students may grab and go at the Aurelia Middle School door from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. The district delivers to country families from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Deliveries take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday and each delivery contains two lunches and two breakfasts. Here third-grader Riley Lundgren picks up his lunch Monday from staff members Alli Robbins and Lesa Tokheim at Westview Trailer Park. Times photo by Dolores Cullen