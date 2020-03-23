Jim Treat
Jim Treat, 85, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will tentatively be held one month from now due to the current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Buena Vista Rifle and Pistol Club Youth Program, P.O. Box 862 Storm Lake, IA 50588 or to UnityPoint Hospice, 214 South 25th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
