Gunnar Pedersen
Gunnar Pedersen, 86, of Newell died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Newell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.
