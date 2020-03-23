Gunnar Pedersen

Published Monday, March 23, 2020

Gunnar Pedersen, 86, of Newell died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Newell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

Articles Section: