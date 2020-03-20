Tyson Turkey Operations donates to BVRMC cardiac rehabilitation patients

Employees of Storm Lake Tyson Foods Turkey Division presented a check to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center to go toward the purchase of a new treadmill for cardiac rehabilitation patients. During the month of February, National Heart Health Month, a bake sale was held, employees purchased Valentine gift baskets, and management matched the amount raised by the employees. $1,641 was the total amount given to BVRMC Cardiac Rehab.

