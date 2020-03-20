SL school music program notes

The following events have been cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year:

Iowa Jazz Championships

Sine Nomine Honor Band

Fiesta Mariachi

IHSMA 4A Solo/Ensemble Contest

High school senior trip to Omaha

Middle and high school choral clinic with A-A and OABCIG

NWICDA Honor Choir

Middle school Large Group Festival

IHSMA Large Group Festival

At this time, we are uncertain what, if any, events will be made up. It is also uncertain if Storm Lake Music will be able to have home concerts when we return, so we can celebrate our students and their hard work and efforts.