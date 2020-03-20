SL school music program notes
The following events have been cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year:
Iowa Jazz Championships
Sine Nomine Honor Band
Fiesta Mariachi
IHSMA 4A Solo/Ensemble Contest
High school senior trip to Omaha
Middle and high school choral clinic with A-A and OABCIG
NWICDA Honor Choir
Middle school Large Group Festival
IHSMA Large Group Festival
At this time, we are uncertain what, if any, events will be made up. It is also uncertain if Storm Lake Music will be able to have home concerts when we return, so we can celebrate our students and their hard work and efforts.
World News
- Faced with a shortage of face masks, some U.S. doctors make their own
- Apple limits online iPhone purchases to two per person amid coronavirus
- California governor issues sweeping statewide 'stay at home' order over coronavirus
- California issues 'stay home' order; U.S. death toll hits 200
- Whole Foods' New York employee tests positive for coronavirus