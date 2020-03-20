Newell-Fonda delivers sack lunches
Newell-Fonda will be delivering sack lunches while school is closed. Anyone 18 and under is eligible to receive a sack lunch at no charge.
Delivery days are Monday (two lunches), Wednesday (one lunch), Thursday (two lunches)
Newell
At the N-F school building is lunch pick-up at the northeast entrance to the commons as well as the main entrance on the west side of the building.
Newell town route:
The bus leaves from N-F school at 11 a.m.
• Cheney and N. Fulton
• N. Fulton (Shelter House Area)
• 3rd and Fulton
• 5th and Fulton
• 4th and Franklin
Fonda
Approximate arrival time at 11:20 a.m.
Scott’s bus will stop at
• 2nd and Main
• 704 N. Main
Rick’s bus will stop at
• Queen and 7th
• Queen and 5th
• Queen and 3rd
• 109 Queen
• S. Main
• 333 Main
• Bartek’s Stop
Varina
• 4th and Main
