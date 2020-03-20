Newell-Fonda delivers sack lunches

Newell-Fonda will be delivering sack lunches while school is closed. Anyone 18 and under is eligible to receive a sack lunch at no charge.

Delivery days are Monday (two lunches), Wednesday (one lunch), Thursday (two lunches)

Newell

At the N-F school building is lunch pick-up at the northeast entrance to the commons as well as the main entrance on the west side of the building.

Newell town route:

The bus leaves from N-F school at 11 a.m.

• Cheney and N. Fulton

• N. Fulton (Shelter House Area)

• 3rd and Fulton

• 5th and Fulton

• 4th and Franklin

Fonda

Approximate arrival time at 11:20 a.m.

Scott’s bus will stop at

• 2nd and Main

• 704 N. Main

Rick’s bus will stop at

• Queen and 7th

• Queen and 5th

• Queen and 3rd

• 109 Queen

• S. Main

• 333 Main

• Bartek’s Stop

Varina

• 4th and Main