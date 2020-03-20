Grocers reserve time for ‘high-risk’ customers, trim store hours

Statement from Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that, in response to customer requests, it will reserve one hour of shopping time prior to its new opening time each day for customers considered “high-risk.”

“We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus, and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

The reserved hour will be from 7-8 a.m., seven days a week, and is designed for these customers:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to serious illness

Pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations will also extend their hours so they can serve this group of customers from 7-8 a.m.

All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Fareway statement

At Fareway, the safety and health of our customers and employees is of utmost importance. We have already activated internal protocols, which include increased sanitation measures, store-cleaning frequency, and the availability of hand sanitizer and wipes, among other measures. As we work to navigate the evolving situation, and provide for the needs of our customers, Fareway will adopt new store hours.

As of Wednesday, March 18, all Fareway stores and meat markets are open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. The early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in our stores, as well as time for restocking inventory.

As part of these new hours, the first hour of business from 8-9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19. We appreciate the advance cooperation from our customers in respecting the hour reserved for those who are at higher risk.

Fareway continues to work closely with state, local and healthcare partners on mitigation, and is following appropriate recommendations from these organizations. Please continue to check our website, as Fareway will provide additional information.