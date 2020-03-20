Floyd Barrickman, 77, of Truesdale passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home.

There will be no services at this time. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born in Thayer, Mo. in 1943. In 1971, he was united in marriage to Darlene Wieland. They resided in Truesdale all their married life. They were blessed with two children, Tina and Chris.

Floyd worked as a sewing machine mechanic at Aalfs Manufacturing in Storm Lake for 21 years until they closed their doors in 1989.

In 1990, he continued his passion for repairing sewing machines and created a business out of his home. He serviced sewing machines for people from Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. He continued this business until his health no longer let him in February 2018. He was known in the area as “The Sewing Machine Repair Man.”

His pride and joy were his three grandchildren: Conner, Chloe and Cooper Shannon. He loved seeing them everyday and spending time with him.

Per Floyd’s wishes, the body has been cremated and no services will be held.