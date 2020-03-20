Dear family and friends...
We’re all in this together! Surviving in a global pandemic means The Storm Lake Times has no community events to cover. For everyone’s safety, we aren’t going out to interview people.
There is a way for us to remain a vibrant sharing spot though. Please send photos of what you’re doing at home, written pieces, observations on the pandemic and anything you would like to share. How about all those homeschooling efforts?
We have many older readers who aren’t on Facebook. What you send might make their day.
We’re waiting for your submissions: dcullen@stormlake.com or 712-730-4991.
