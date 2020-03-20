CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: SEEKING SECURITY IN UNSEEN STORM

Police urge calm as some jobs shut off

BY TOM CULLEN

Local law enforcement is asking the public to maintain a “sense of community” in light of the impact of the novel coronavirus, which has already shuttered businesses of all stripes from Lake Avenue to Flindt Drive.

Assistant Police Chief Patrick Diekman told The Storm Lake Times law enforcement’s priorities have shifted since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of public spaces of all stripes across the state.

All the bars in town have closed until further notice.

Restaurants have closed their doors to the public, save for the take-out and delivery businesses.

Iowa Workforce Development’s bracing for an uptick in unemployment claims. Economists are beginning to forecast conditions similar to the Great Depression.

Hospital beds, equipment and supplies are projected short in 40% of hospital markets, even in moderate scenarios, according to an analysis by The New York Times and Pro Publica.

Diekman said the new environment has “made the community uneasy.” He acknowledged thefts and burglaries are now heavy on the SLPD’s radar. Though he hasn’t tracked a major spike in calls in either category — both have decreased substantially over the last 10 years — reports are surfacing across all retail sectors.

Michelle Moncus, a cashier at Dyno’s at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Flindt Drive, told The Times two patrons didn’t pay for gas in the last two days. She says she can’t remember the last time gas theft was a concern.

“First it’s gas, then it’s looting,” said a flustered Moncus on Wednesday. “When it’s times like these, people get crazy.”

The Times learned an attempted break-in occurred at Alta Country Store in the early-morning hours of Tuesday. The burglary attempt wasn’t successful, according to a store clerk.

Diekman wouldn’t specify what plans the SLPD put in place since this week, but he said there was “a shift in priorities based on need.”

But thefts, burglaries disorderly behavior will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The SLPD, Diekman said, will continue to provide swift business security service each night.

“There’s a saying among police that panic is contagious, so is calm,” Diekman said. “There’s a lot of things in motion right now. We just ask people to live up to their highest potential rather than their worst instincts.”

AS GOV. REYNOLDS' order took effect Tuesday afternoon, business dried up, said Topiz Martinez, owner of Better Day Café in the 500 block of Lake Avenue. Two-thirds of his daily revenue disappeared in less than a week, as his business shifted to minor deliveries and take-out.

“I think it’s just a shock for all of us here downtown,” he said Wednesday morning. “None of us were prepared to change our operations overnight like this.”

Monty Reinking, manager at Malarky’s, stands near the entrance of the restaurant Wednesday right after lunch, the first day after dine-in was outlawed by the state. A handful of customers took advantage of the carry-out. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

John Keenan, owner of Grand Central Coffee Station in Storm Lake, says business hollowed since the beginning of the week. He’s thankful both of his shops on Lakeshore Drive and West Fifth Street have drive-through options, which weren’t banned under the governor’s order. If he didn’t have them, he said his business “would definitely be hurting.”

“We’re hurt, don’t get me wrong, but we’ve been operating a drive through for 16 years,” Keenan said in front of his empty shop on the east side of town. “That’s doing okay, but without that, my God.”

The hardest-hit were the bars because in effect, they can’t operate, said Crystal Gronau, owner of Brewster’s on Railroad Street. Nate Jensen, owner of Smokin’ Hereford and Buoy’s Bar and Grill, said everything is up in the air. Smokin’ Hererford offers carry-out. Cindy Bosley, owner of Boz Wellz and Lake Avenue Lounge, said she’ll continue to operate Boz Wellz pursuant to state rules. She says she’s bracing for heavy losses, but isn’t sure how business will manifest in the coming weeks.

“There’s a lot of support in this community for its vibrant restaurant scene,” said Bosley. “I have a feeling people are going to step up.”

Gronau said she lost her sole source of income at Brewster’s by the drop of Tuesday’s press release from the Governor’s office.

“I’m kind of numb right now. I’m just not sure how to react to all of this,” Gronau said on Wednesday. “I’m just numb on it now.”

Gronau says she doesn’t see the point in shuttering main street. She thinks the virus appears to be less intense than the flu. And there haven’t been any reported infections in BV County or Northwest Iowa, she said.

“The whole thing’s overblown,” she said. “Why close all the bars when we know the virus makes you less sick than the flu?”

Health authorities say that closing places where crowds congregate is key to keeping the virus contained.

GARRETT FEDDERSEN, emergency room director for Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, told the Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors the virus will take hold in BV County at some point this year. Public Health Director Pam Bogue earlier this week told The Times she wouldn’t be surprised if positive tests started popping up this week.

“This will be here, it’s only a matter of when and how severe,” Feddersen said.

BVRMC Spokeswoman Katie Schwint says the hospital’s already limited visits to two per patient, none of whom can be under age 18. Visitors need to be screened, she said. “The threat of spread is too great,” Schwint said. “We’ve taken this very seriously.”

Schwint declined to provide specifics on tests, beds and equipment used to treat infected patients such as ventilators, in BVRMC’s network. She said its network, comprised of seven counties and UnityPoint hospitals in Sioux Falls, Omaha and Des Moines, have enough supplies pursuant to state guidelines.