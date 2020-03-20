BVU Athletics fundraiser event postponed
In order to protect our communities amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the annual Buena Vista University Athletics fundraiser scheduled for April 4 will be postponed. BVU will determine a future date and share information for the event as soon as possible.
World News
- Faced with a shortage of face masks, some U.S. doctors make their own
- Apple limits online iPhone purchases to two per person amid coronavirus
- California governor issues sweeping statewide 'stay at home' order over coronavirus
- California issues 'stay home' order; U.S. death toll hits 200
- Whole Foods' New York employee tests positive for coronavirus