BVRMC taking precautions for COVID-19

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center is working to prepare for any coronavirus (COVID-19) patients that may present themselves to the hospital.

As of March 19, the visitor policy has gone from 2 to 1 visitor per patient. This includes ER, First Embrace Obstetrics, Surgery and all outpatient services. Departments may enforce various safety rules in their waiting rooms based on the type of patients they see.

The only two exceptions are for hospice patients that arrange with nurse managers and there are no visitors allowed in Hope Harbor.

Anyone presenting themselves to the Emergency Room will need to stop at the screening station prior to entering the building.

People wanting to pay bills are asked to use the mail, online payment, or the payment drop box in the ER parking lot.

The most important thing for the community to do is stay away from the hospital if you do not need to be there. That includes visiting patients. No one under the age of 18 are allowed to visit or accompany a patient. More details on visitor restrictions can be found at www.bvrmc.org.

Departments that schedule patients for non-emergency appointments will continue to see patients at this time, but may be limiting appointments as needed. Please call ahead if you have any concerns regarding your non-emergency appointments to 712.732.4030.

For more information on BVRMC updates, go to www.bvrmc.org. You will also find a link to the Center for Disease Control and the Iowa Department of Public Health, which will give you the most up-to-date information on how to best prepare and symptoms to look for.

People can also dial 211 from their phone for additional information on COVID-19.

If you do have any respiratory or flu like symptoms, please call your family doctor or emergency room prior to coming for instructions to keep you safe and to lessen exposure to others.