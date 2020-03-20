AREA CLOSINGS

Witter closes

Following recommendations from Governor Reynolds and the CDC, Witter Gallery will be closed until further notice in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect public health.

All of the classes and events scheduled for March and April will be cancelled, including this weekend’s artist reception, Coffee and Canvas class with the Buena Vista Conservation Board and the Spring Art Workshop.

The gallery board and staff greatly regret that they won’t be able to provide art viewing and classes to the community during this difficult time, but they are taking seriously the responsibility to help keep our community healthy and safe.

Library doors closed/books available for pick up in front hallway

The Storm Lake Public Library may be closing its doors, but materials can still be checked out via the new pick-up service.

Patrons are required to give 24-hour notice of materials wanted. Books are all listed online at Storm Lake Public Library’s website.

Click “catalogue” and find the book you want. Call the library and secure your pick-up.

Then pick-up your materials at the front hallway. The hours of pick-up will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on the last Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is limited to 10 people in the building.

All library programs are cancelled.

The public computers are unavailable. Census Online Filing has been moved to city hall. For more information, call the front desk at 732-8026.

King’s Pointe closes restaurant, waterpark, still renting rooms

In response to the COVID-19, King’s Pointe Resort is closing the indoor waterpark for the next 30 days and Regatta Restaurant for 14 days. The hotel is open during this time for overnight accommodations.

King’s Pointe has not had any reported cases at the resort or by any employees. With the recent federal and government restrictions on gatherings and sanitation, they feel this is their best decision and in the best interest of guests.

King’s Pointe will continue to follow sanitary actions and encourage employees and guests to follow these practices.

Police lobby closes

The Storm Lake Police Department has closed its main lobby. The office staff is still inside working. Just pick-up the phone in the entryway and tell dispatch what you need. They’ll either speak with you on the phone or send an officer to meet with you.

If you have a delivery, pick- up the phone and they’ll meet with you out front.

Recycle center closes to public

The Buena Vista County Recycle Center is implementing changes to their operations until further notice to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, the recycle center will not allow the general public to access their facilities. All waste, recycling and lawn debris will be accepted by commerical waste haulers only. Their office is closed to all visitors. All scale tickets will be faxed or emailed to charge account customers daily.

Residents that do not have garbage or recycling services are encouraged to contact a hauler to obtain services. Contact your local city hall, or the BV Recycle Center office at 712-732-7171 for a list of service providers.

ISU Extension programming cancelled through April 4

All Iowa State University Extension and Outreach programming has been cancelled or postponed through April 4. Right now their number one priority is the safety and health of their staff, youth and adult volunteers.

This includes club meetings and programs/ workshops provided by ISU Extension and Outreach.

Hy-Noon Kiwanis

The Storm Lake Hy-Noon Kiwanis board of directors voted to suspend Monday meetings for four weeks and re-evaluate the situation at that time. There will be no meetings on March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13.

Our Savior’s Lutheran

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City has cancelled all scheduled church services and activities until April 16.

St. John (Hanover)

Saint John Lutheran Church, Alta (Hanover) is suspending and postponing all mass gatherings (including religious gatherings and events) of more than 10 people, effective immediately, until March 31.

Rembrandt Our Savior's

There will be no services at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rembrandt, Trinity in Linn Grove and Immanuel North of Alta until further notice.

St. John (Storm Lake)

All church activities at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake, including all Lent services, Saturday and Sunday church services, Bible studies, coffee hour, Sunday School, AA, OA, quilting, showers, church groups, youth activities, etc. will be suspended until April 1.

Lakeside Presbyterian Church

All church services and activities are cancelled for Lakeside Presbyterian Church through March 31.

Our Savior’s Lutheran (Albert City) closes

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City has cancelled all scheduled church services and activities until April 16 due to the coronavirus.

No bowling

Century Lanes in Alta is closed until the first weekend in April.

SOS Thrift Store

SOS Thrift Store will be closed until further notice. The store will remain closed until government guidance deems it safe for older individuals to be in a community setting.

Their dedicated volunteers are of the age to be most at risk for COVID-19 and SOS will ensure the appropriate measures are taken to protect the community. No donations will be accepted while the store is closed. Please consider holding on to items to donate to SOS in the future as all profits from sales go to St. Mary’s School.