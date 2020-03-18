St. Mary’s Ball called off, but online auction goes strong

Due to the growing concerns and recommendations regarding large gatherings with the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Storm Lake St. Mary’s Ball and Charity Auction, scheduled this Saturday, will not be held as a public event.

As much as this decision has pained the administration and planners, the auction bidding has actually begun online and some of the items are already at impressive prices.

For instance, the Backyard Seafood Boil for eight guests is valued at $1,050, but someone has already bid $1,050. A bottle of George T Stagg bourbon valued at $150 is at $350. A $50 gift certificate to Malarky’s is at $100.

Event ticket purchasers should have already received a link to the online bidding via text or email. For those who have not received the link, please contact the parish office at (712) 732-3110 or e-mail kfoell@stormlakecatholic.com.

Any supporter who would like to participate in the online bidding can follow the link https://smssl2020.ggo.bid. Bidding will close electronically Saturday, March 21 at 9 p.m.

All funds raised via the on-line process will benefit the operations of the preK-12 Catholic school.

The $5,000 Big Raffle ticket drawings will still occur on Saturday, March 21. Watch “Storm Lake St. Mary’s School” Facebook page to view the winners at 9 p.m. Donors will be able to purchase Paxtons’ Chest for Chance bags online for $30 at the above link. All purchases can be picked up at the St. Mary’s Parish Center at 300 E. Third Street, Storm Lake, Monday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, ball items may be viewed at the parish center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Administration is hopeful the public event can return to the Buena Vista University Forum March 6, 2021.

Chairs of the event are Dr. Seth and Deanna Harrer and co-chairs are Dr. John and Lindsay Armstrong. Auction chair is Ellen Smith. Big Raffle chairs are Mary Drey and Ralna McVinua.