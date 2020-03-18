SCHOOLS CLOSE, LIFE GOES QUIET UNDER CLOUD OF VIRAL UNCERTAINTY

Classes off for 4 weeks, business slows to crawl, no word yet on testing

NO REPORTED CASES YET IN BV, OFFICIALS BRACE FOR ONSET

Hospital training, coordinating with others in region

Daycares swamped, Tyson runs normal, mayor bans large gatherings

BY TOM CULLEN

A weekend slowdown of everyday life in Storm Lake came to an abrupt halt on Monday, as state and federal authorities advised a swift crackdown on the novel coronavirus.

Every school in the county announced on Sunday and Monday that classes and events would be cancelled for the next four weeks. Colleges shut their doors, and Buena Vista University will be closed until March 29, and all events are off until at least April 13.

Daycare providers, already plagued by a regional industry-wide tailspin wrought by a lack of workforce, received an influx of kids who would otherwise have been in school. Storm Lake School District said it’s providing lunch to curb anxiety about food insecurity.

Churches have halted services until further notice.

Gatherings of 50 or more were banned on public property, per an order from Mayor Mike Porsch. The police department’s charged with breaking them up by any means necessary. The federal government advised Monday against gatherings larger than 10.

The area’s major employers are running as usual. For now, at least. Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson, in an email to The Storm Lake Times, assured the public its products are safe thanks to its already-strict biosecurity protocols. The company also eased restrictions on workers getting paid sick leave, he said. Congress is working on legislation to provide for two weeks of paid sick leave additionally, plus a broader emergency package.

Government offices curtailed their hours and encouraged all related business to shift online.

Retailers on Lake Avenue reported record-low sales and traffic. King’s Pointe Resort suffered a $50,000 loss overnight. Restaurants are considering closure or a drastic change in business practice in light of surrounding states ordering closures.

Local grocery stores suffered from runs on their most basic supplies, probably the most immediate and evident impact from the virus. Fareway already placed limits on purchases of cleaning products and toiletries, as of Tuesday morning.

“It’s like life changed overnight,” said Storm Lake United Marketing Director Lee Dutfield on Monday. “And we don’t know when this ends.”

NO ONE KNOWS the new reality set in or how long it will last.

Traffic increased at grocery stores right around the time last week, when Buena Vista University suspended spring break for an extra week and Storm Lake School District cancelled all its major gatherings.

Stores faced another onslaught for toilet paper and sanitizer when Storm Lake cancelled classes.

Other schools quickly followed suit. A survey of calls to area superintendents couldn’t be returned because of a scramble of planning with the state.

Storm Lake Schools Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson told The Times keeping classes open was the district’s priority. District officials were cognizant of the ripple effects from thousands of students without a place to go, not just a month of education lost. He said the district had no choice but to close after Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended every school district in Iowa shut their doors for four weeks.

The earliest date school in BV County resumes is April 13. The legislature waived make-up days lost to the virus.

“It was our goal to keep the kids in school if we could,” said Tollefson, already rushing to another meeting with the state Monday morning. “But it’s fairly obvious we couldn’t accomplish that because of the governor’s recommendation. It is what it is. We do our best to comply with guidance from the state.”

REYNOLDS SAID Sunday night the virus has reached “community spread” in the state, which means its source is unknown and its spread is considered “easy and sustainable” by the federal Center for Disease Control. As of Monday, there were 22 positive tests statewide. BV County Public Health Director Pam Bogue guarantees there’ll be more — the virus doubles its hosts every five to six days during community spread — as more tests come online.

“Very possibly, there could be a positive test in BV County here very soon,” Bogue said.

Neither Bogue nor Buena Vista Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Katie Schwint could say if there will be enough tests to satisfy demand or whether the current testing regime is adequate.

BVRMC has 25 critical access beds, and has already drilled for disaster situations with seven surrounding counties and hospitals with greater capacities in Des Moines, Sioux Falls and Omaha, Schwint said.

The CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health, Schwint said, recently loosened restrictions on who could receive tests, but not everyone who asks for one gets one.

Schwint said a patient suitable for testing shows flu-like symptoms at least some of the fatal risk factors — say, diabetes, heart problems or old age — or a history of travel to other countries. Tests are provided via reference labs or the state hygienic lab in Johnston.

“Our testing apparatus changes by the day,” Schwint said. “This is a very fluid situation. It’s difficult to describe our capacity compared to what we expect for demand. We don’t know who’s coming through our doors at any given day.”

WHEN ASKED about when things would return to normal, government officials replied the situation will deteriorate before it improves.

“School closures are just the start,” said Emergency Director Aimee Barritt. “Events like these have aftereffects that last quite a while.”

Childcare providers are maxed out to capacity, said Trevina Jefferson, who runs one out of her home in Storm Lake. A recent survey conducted by the Storm Lake Childcare Coalition shows the county’s short 3,057 spaces for childcare. In other words there are 5.8 kids per space available.

Supply chains are falling apart. Restaurants can’t get supplies and retailers can’t stock shelves fast enough to satiate the impulses of hoarders.

“I haven’t received a lot of feedback, so that’s nice in one respect,” Dutfield said. “But I think there’s pain out there, there has to be.”

And at this point, no one in BV County has been infected yet.

“This is a reminder that we’re all in this together,” said Mayor Porsch at the opening of Monday’s city council meeting. “Help your neighbors. Be considerate of others. Buy what you need. Let’s get through this as a community.”

Two sources to watch:

Center for Disease Control

https://www.cdc.gov/

Iowa Department of Public Health

https://idph.iowa.gov/