School makes breakfast, lunch available to youth via buses

The Storm Lake Community School District will offer breakfast and lunch options while our schools are closed over the next few weeks.

The meals started Tuesday, March 17. They will be provided via drive-thru meal service at Storm Lake High School from 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each weekday.

Buses will also be making stops throughout the community on the following schedule:

Bus #1

Park Street 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

4th Street and Expansion 7:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

RJM Apartments (E. Milwaukee) 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Majella and Lake Street 8:20 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

Daphne and Lakeview Lane 8:35 a.m. and 2:05 p.m.

Bus #2

Seneca Street Apartments 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

9th Street Ball Field 7:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

South School 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Bus #3

China House 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Grace Lutheran 7:50 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

W. Lake Estates 8:10 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.

Emerald Park 8:25 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.

ANYONE 18 and under may come and get breakfast and/or lunch for free at the high school or any of the bus stops!