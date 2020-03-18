School makes breakfast, lunch available to youth via buses
Elementary kitchen manager Tina Hansen (left) and assistant food service director Ashley Keene wait for people to pick up free lunches Monday behind Storm Lake High School at the loading dock. Breakfast was picked up by 22 people and lunch by 182 near the end of the distribution. Times photo by Dolores Cullen
The Storm Lake Community School District will offer breakfast and lunch options while our schools are closed over the next few weeks.
The meals started Tuesday, March 17. They will be provided via drive-thru meal service at Storm Lake High School from 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each weekday.
Buses will also be making stops throughout the community on the following schedule:
Bus #1
Park Street 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
4th Street and Expansion 7:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
RJM Apartments (E. Milwaukee) 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Majella and Lake Street 8:20 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.
Daphne and Lakeview Lane 8:35 a.m. and 2:05 p.m.
Bus #2
Seneca Street Apartments 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
9th Street Ball Field 7:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
South School 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Bus #3
China House 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Grace Lutheran 7:50 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.
W. Lake Estates 8:10 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.
Emerald Park 8:25 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.
ANYONE 18 and under may come and get breakfast and/or lunch for free at the high school or any of the bus stops!
