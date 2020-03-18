Police keep a distance

In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, the Storm Lake Police Department will still be out on patrol and responding to calls for service, however, they’ll practice social distancing when possible and suggest you do the same.

Please avoid crowds. No hugs, high fives, fist bumps, hand shaking, etc.

The business office will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. to allow for deep cleaning each day.

The department prefers that you call, rather than coming into the PD. You can reach dispatch at 712-749-2525 or our office at 712-732-8010.

All outreach programs including Coffee with a Cop have been temporarily suspended.

School was cancelled to create social distancing. Allowing your children to hang out in groups, or run all over the city is unproductive and not recommended.