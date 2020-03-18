Paper kimonos by the hundreds

The folded paper kimonos by third and fourth graders at Storm Lake Elementary School make a colorful, fabulous display in the cases at the school, and now with parent/teacher conferences out of the picture, not everyone will be able to see them. The project was directed by temporary art teacher Sheryl Hase. She shared the book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes” with the young art students and explained the cultural significance of paper folding, or origami.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.