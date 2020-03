Black Hawk Lake: Black Hawk Lake is ice free. Anglers are catching panfish in Town Bay using crawlers and minnows. Yellow perch is free. Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Some sorting is needed. Bluegill is fair. Anglers are catching bluegill in Town Bay.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.