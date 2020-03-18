Locusts of ‘Biblical’ proportions

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Remember our Fourth District, lame duck Congressman Steve King, that lots of folks keep sending back to Washington?

Specifically, remember his comment that increased CO2 and heat will bring us all more rain (a good thing?).

Well, recall that last year brought us almost Biblical downpours that kept farmers out of soggy fields for at least 40 days and 40 nights, and we just barely got crops in (the same is forecast for this planting season, also).

Meanwhile, locust plagues are making their way into Pakistan right now thanks to two years of atypically increased cyclone (monsoon) activity that keeps producing bigger and bigger swarms of locusts-each cycle (three-four cycles per year) and each cycle sees numbers exponentially increase 20 fold!

Estimates are, in fact, that next year could see 400 times the numbers of this year!

And, right on schedule, there is a “sand cyclone” starting in Sudan heading across Egypt and Israel, of historic intensity, expected to bring record rains and flooding to that area, which means, in fact, that this will encourage record numbers of hatchling locust larva. So stay tuned, folks, and the already unstable region, with wars festering now throughout the region, and some 15 million people already at risk of starvation from current crop losses, will be even harder pressed next year. So set your locust clocks and remember this the next time you punch a chad for Steve King, eh?

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake