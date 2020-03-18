Linda Clark

Linda J. Clark, 51, of Early died March 10, 2020 in Sioux City.

Funeral mass was held Saturday, March 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Burial was in Lake City Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller was in charge of arrangements.

Linda J. Holle was born April 3, 1968, in Guthrie Center, the daughter of William and Charlotte (Moore) Holle. As an infant, Linda was baptized on April 21, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guthrie Center. Her godparents were Bill and Norma Springer. As a child, Linda had open heart surgery in Iowa City, returning home on her fifth birthday. She received first Communion on April 25, 1976, and was later confirmed on Nov. 5, 1981. Her confirmation sponsor was her oldest sister, Carolyn.

Linda attended school in Guthrie Center where she graduated in 1986. She was active in sports during her school years, participating in basketball, volleyball and softball. She also played the clarinet in band. Linda participated in county 4-H showing rabbits and dairy cattle. Through her involvement in 4-H, Linda developed a love for crafting. Following high school graduation, Linda attended Northwest Missouri State for one year. In 1996, Linda graduated from the Iowa Central Nursing program.

On June 5, 1987, Linda was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Scott Clark, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guthrie Center. Together, they were blessed with four children: Amanda, Abigail, Anthony and Adam.

Linda was unselfish with her time as a volunteer. She was a girl scout leader, a CCD leader, a guild member and was heavily involved with 4-H. She enjoyed being outdoors especially camping, fishing, gardening and landscaping. In her spare time, Linda also loved various types of crafting including sewing, quilting, woodworking and metal work. Some of her other hobbies included making flower arrangements, canning tomatoes or jam and reading. Linda treasured spending time with her family always attending events with her children.

Linda truly enjoyed helping others and was a compassionate nurse serving the area for the past 25 years. She worked the majority of her career at BV Manor and spent the last six years working as a hospice nurse.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Scott Clark of Early; daughters: Amanda Sue (Jay) Vreeland of Muscatine with one grandchild on the way; and Abigail Marie Clark of Spencer; parents Bill and Charlotte Holle of Guthrie Center; brothers: Jim (Richelle) Holle of Oskaloosa; and Art (fiancé, Hannah Murry) Holle of Exira; sisters: Carolyn (Don) Schwartz of Bayard; Janet (Dan) Barrett of Rockwell City; Kim (Terry) Betts of Coon Rapids; mother-in-law Sue Terry of Early; father-in-law and stepmother-in-law Duane and Janet Clark of Guthrie Center; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her son Anthony and infant son, Adam; and stepfather-in-law Daryl Terry.

Linda will be forever cherished as a wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was an honest, strong willed and hardworking person and will be remembered as being patient and caring. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.