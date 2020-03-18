Jonathan Pickhinke, 21, of Ames, formerly of Nemaha, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Story County, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Funeral Mass will be a private service only. Due to CDC recommendations, there will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Jonathan Pickhinke Scholarship Fund in care of Security Trust and Savings Bank, 601 Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Jonathan Daniel Pickhinke, the first-born child to Lynn and Denise (Droegmiller) Pickhinke, was born on Aug. 6, 1998 in Storm Lake. Jon grew up on the family farm near Nemaha with his two sisters, Elizabeth and Katherine. As an infant, he was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. He later received the sacrament of First Communion and was confirmed at the same church.

Jon attended grade school at Schaller-Crestland and later graduated high school from Ridge View. While in high school, Jon excelled in the classroom and in sports. He was a member of the track and cross-country teams while also participating in FFA, National Honor Society, and the Early Achievers 4-H Club. He was also chosen for HOBY and Iowa Boys State. During his time in high school, Jon experienced memorable trips to Boundary Waters to go hunting and fishing, travelling on a NASA trip to Houston, and travelling to Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed taking family trips on Amtrak to Winter Park, Colo. to go skiing.

After graduating from Ridge View with honors in 2017, Jon attended Iowa State University to study ag studies. While attending ISU, Jon was a member of the AMMO club and was part of a close-knit group of friends. Jon loved to socialize and often had bonfires with friends at college.

Outside of school, Jon kept busy by working on the family farm, restoring his JD620, and woodworking. Jon was a talented woodworker and was proud of his custom-built gun case and corner hutch. He loved farming and was planning to come home to farm with his dad and uncle. He always enjoyed taking tractor rides and showing cattle at the fair. Some of his other hobbies included waterskiing, snow skiing, and flying his drone.

Jon was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early and served his church as an altar server, usher, and lector. He was rooted in a strong faith and served his Lord faithfully.

The last family trip taken together was a trip to Boston for Jon’s 21st birthday. One of the highlights was when Jon caught a homerun ball off the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Jon will be forever remembered as a loving son, brother and grandson. He cherished time spent with his family and was always willing to help when needed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents Lynn and Denise Pickhinke of Nemaha; sisters: Elizabeth Pickhinke of Ames; and Katherine Pickhinke of Nemaha; grandparents: Bernadine Pickhinke of Nemaha; Harold and Diane Droegmiller of Holstein; great-grandma Alice Volkert of Washta; uncles and aunts: Gary (Karla) Pickhinke of Storm Lake; Ronald (Bonnie) Pickhinke of Sac City; Ann (Tim) Mohr of Early; Daniel Pickhinke of Fonda; Kevin (Marci) Pickhinke of Storm Lake; Neil (Kay) Pickhinke of Early; Shelly (Jeff) Spotts of Ida Grove; special friend Allison Hadley of Ames; numerous cousins, many friends and extended family.

Jon was preceded in death by his grandpa Leonard Pickhinke; and uncle Joseph Pickhinke in infancy.