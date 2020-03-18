Iowa Governor declares disaster

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAN A. HUSEMAN

R-District 3, Aurelia

The Governor has declared a disaster in order to be able to utilize all available resources, and make sure Iowa is prepared in case this virus expands quickly. At this time, there are no plans to shut down the State Government, but things can change in a hurry, and it is best to be ready to respond with a plan.

Last Monday was childcare day in the House as we prepared to debate seven bills related to this issue. The bills centered around individual tax credits, provider rates, facility tax credits, developer credits and grants for daycare providers to advance in their efforts to attain an education degree. While several of these proposals passed the House, some of them were withheld from the calendar because of technical glitches, but they were minor setbacks and will be debated.

After both chambers have had a chance to work on the legislation, we should have a clearer picture of exactly what will be sent to the Governor.

Finally, the Revenue Estimating Conference met last Thursday to provide the Governor and Legislature with new revenue projections. The three-member panel raised projected revenues for the current fiscal year, and lowered them for the next fiscal year. What these amounts to is there will not be a big change to the budget proposals currently being offered by House Republicans. Responsible spending in the past will ensure that we will be able to fund our priorities as we move to wrap up this session.

You may reach me at the Capitol during the week by phoning me at 515-281-3221, or home at 712-434-5880. You may write me at the State Capitol, Des Moines, Iowa 50319. My home address is P. O. Box 398, Aurelia, Iowa 51005. If you have email, please contact me at dan.huseman@legis.iowa.gov.