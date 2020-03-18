GOVERNOR CLOSES BARS, RESTAURANTS, THEATRES, FITNESS GYMS

Carry-out food orders exempt

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered the shuttering of bars and restaurants, fitness centers, theaters and gatherings of more than 10 people.

Reynolds issued the order in a press release on Tuesday. The order only allows restaurants and bars to serve food and beverages on a carry-out or drive-through basis. It went into effect at noon Tuesday.

“These are unprecedented times. The state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies and materials to combat the spread of COVID 19, said Gov. Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessry to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Weight limits on trucks are suspended in Iowa.

The governor’s order remains in effect through March 31.